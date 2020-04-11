Chapman Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $114.66 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

