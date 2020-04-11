IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,838 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $79,587. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

