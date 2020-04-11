Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

