Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Shares of AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average is $272.71. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

