IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after acquiring an additional 372,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.