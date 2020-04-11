BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $404,942,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.