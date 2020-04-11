Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.