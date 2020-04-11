IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 8,087 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

