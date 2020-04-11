IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CINF stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.