Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 4,334 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12,382.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,556.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,200 shares of company stock worth $116,050,334 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

