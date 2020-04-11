Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Trimble by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after buying an additional 737,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Trimble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,097,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 640,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

