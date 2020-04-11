Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 14,600 Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

EFL opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

