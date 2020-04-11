Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,431,000 after buying an additional 1,654,711 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,969,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,567,000 after acquiring an additional 254,778 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,590,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 470,538 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 894,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 233,094 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

