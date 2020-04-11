Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

