Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

