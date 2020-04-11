Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura decreased their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

