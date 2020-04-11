Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rite Aid worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

