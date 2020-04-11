Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period.

HPF opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

