Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3,985.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 4,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $26.57 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

