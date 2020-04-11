Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,526 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

