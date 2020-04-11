Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,201 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 165,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 84,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $18.37 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.