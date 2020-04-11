Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,686 Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $9.98 on Friday. OFS Credit Company Inc has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.85%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.