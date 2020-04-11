Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Stock Position Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.70% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

