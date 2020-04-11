Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,683 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,439,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of PEO opened at $9.83 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.