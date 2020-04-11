Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

