Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Yeti by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock worth $397,456,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.