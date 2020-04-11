Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

