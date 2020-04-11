Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Everi by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 621,608 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Everi by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 294,761 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Everi by 26,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,466,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 1,461,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

