iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $90.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.