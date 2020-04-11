Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

