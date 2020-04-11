Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 516.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

CVNA opened at $61.35 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

