Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,006 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

VTA opened at $8.72 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

