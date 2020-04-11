Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

