Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,861 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.37% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 709,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

