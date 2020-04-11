Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

