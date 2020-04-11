Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.18.

