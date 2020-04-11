ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $568.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

