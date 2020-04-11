Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

