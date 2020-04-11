Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,313,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after buying an additional 1,481,678 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other VICI Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

