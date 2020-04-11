Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 192,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

FNDA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

