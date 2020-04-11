Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

IPG stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.17. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

