Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $139,353.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 over the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

