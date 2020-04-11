Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,551 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593,788 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

