Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corelogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Corelogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $409,743 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

