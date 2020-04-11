Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,027 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

