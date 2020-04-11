Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPKW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.