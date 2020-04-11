Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $561,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after acquiring an additional 509,675 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,986,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.