Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $70.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.