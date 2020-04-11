Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $2,646,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 589,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA opened at $1.98 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

