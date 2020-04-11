Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 322,083 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322,083 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $55.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

